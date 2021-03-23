Lack of Service Delivery Charter impedes fight against corruption

The absence of a Service Delivery Charter, a document detailing the cost, how and when a company delivers its services is major a facilitator of corruption in the public sector.

A survey conducted jointly by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), and the Private Enterprise Federation (PEF) shows that even in instances where service charters exist, employees have no or little knowledge of the scheme.



The GII and PEF have therefore assisted some ten service-providing government agencies to design Service Delivery Charters.