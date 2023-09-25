Lack of commitment to preserving our democracy, rule of law - NDC exec 'blasts' Akufo-Addo over #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest

Ralph Apetorgbor is a member of the NDC communications team

The Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress in the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, Ralph Apetorgbor, has raised concerns about what he says is the government’s non-commitment to preserving the country’s democracy.

Reacting to the fallouts of the just-ended three-days streets protests by the Democracy Hub called #OccupyJulorBiHouse, the NDC executive said that the leadership of the country, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is now a banana republic.



“Ghana has become a banana republic under @NaAkufoAddo / @MBawumia, where peaceful protesters were arrested and assaulted. The government’s reckless actions display a concerning lack of commitment to preserving our democracy and the rule of law,” he tweeted.



The first day of the three-days protest was marred by chaotic scenes, with the police arresting and assaulting a number of protesters in unprovoked incidences.



Some journalists, including a BBC journalist and his cameraman, were also arrested, but later released.

The protesters, led by Democracy Hub, made it through their three-days protest, but were unsuccessful in reaching the Jubilee House as they were prevented by heavily-armed policemen who had barricaded the roads.





