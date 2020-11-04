Lack of good communication by NDC gave room for NPP lies in 2016 – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has conceded that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not communicate well during his regime as President which offered a glorious opportunity for the NPP to siphon lies into the minds of Ghanaians.

According to him, with his second coming as President, he will change and have things done the right way when he comes back to power.



“One major regret I have is not speaking directly to the people during my time in office and so that vacuum was filled with a lot of propaganda. So This time when I come I will go round and directly speak to the people on what we are doing and some of our policies.” He conceded on Accra-based Starr Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The former President asked Ghanaians to choose him again because he is the man with a track record everyone can trust.



“Ghanaians should choose John Mahama because he’s a person you can trust. What you see is what you get. I have the track record and I believe that having been president before, I’ll make a better president in my second term.”