Lack of implementation hindering economic growth - Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah , Information Minister

Ghana’s Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has bemoaned the slow nature of the country’s policy implementation process, which he described as one great contribution to the country’s ailing economy.

He made these statements while opening a parliamentary debate on the 2024 budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.



In his statement, he attributed the low growth of the country’s economy to the fact that approved budget policies are not implemented to achieve its purpose. He maintained that the implementation of approved budget policies does not solely rest on the shoulders of Parliamentarians or Politicians but also on Governmental Agencies, State Owned Enterprises and other Sectoral Stakeholders.



According to him, for the country to attain its projected economic growth, the appropriate stakeholders and agencies responsible for policy implementation should take up their responsibilities to ensure that enough revenues are mobilized for the government to achieve its core mandates as enshrined in the budget.



He also stated that the 2024 budget is cast in three phases; recovery, sustainability and growth. He urged members of parliament to support the budget for the country to move through the three phases to achieve the growth it deserves.

He added that Parliament holds in its mandate an oversight of government agencies, departments and enterprises after the acceptance and implementation of the budget. He called on the house to exercise this responsibility judiciously to avert a dwindling economy.



He further called on Ghanaians to also support the 2024 budget which he described as sensible, pragmatic and healthy.



He urged the avoidance of excessive partisanship in debating and approving the budget so it can fully achieve its aims and objectives.