Lack of infrastructure collapsing basic education - Banabas Addai Amanfo

School children learning under a tree because they lack classrooms

A Addai Amanfo, a research fellow at the Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) and lecturer at Valley View University, says the lack of infrastructure in Ghana’s education sector is collapsing basic education.

The lecturer believes poor infrastructure for basic schools in the country has dire consequences for the contact hours, safety, and intellect of students.



The Educationist, in an interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, said Ghana's basic education will eventually sink if nothing pragmatic is done about the situation.



According to him, he was surprised at how the government has failed to invest in basic education in terms of soft and hard infrastructure yet expects positive results.



"Education is all about input and output variables, and I can assure you that Ghana's education will not strive if the needed inputs are not provided."

"Most schools across the country, especially the basic ones, are bedeviled with infrastructural challenges that make it difficult for academic success, and as we speak now, there are hundreds of schools that are still learning under the trees."



"How many basic schools have their own libraries, ICT centers, talk of desks, there are millions of Ghanaian children at basic schools with proper furniture for them, and sometimes I wept when we talk about such issues", he explained



Banabas Addai Amanfo emphasized that Ghana will need to take drastic measures in the education sector to save its basic school from collapsing.