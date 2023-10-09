Lack of leadership within the NPP government resulted in what happened at UTV - Emmanuel Osei Gyamfi

Director of Communications for the Movement for Change, Emmanuel Osei Gyamfi

Emmanuel Osei Gyamfi, Director of Communications for the Movement for Change in the Ashanti Region, an apolitical group formed by Alan Kyerematen, has expressed strong criticism of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the recent alleged storming and disruption of a live show that occurred in the studios of United Television (UTV).

He blamed the incident on the lack of leadership within the party, which has resulted in members taking matters into their own hands.



On a recent episode of United ShowBiz, a popular prime-time entertainment show on UTV, alleged NPP-affiliated individuals stormed the studio to disrupt the broadcast, citing concerns over the show's politicization.



In an interview with Oyerepa TV in Kumasi, the director of communications pointed fingers at the NPP's lack of leadership as the root cause of the UTV incident.



He stated that if the leadership of the party were effective, they would have handled the issues more appropriately instead of storming the television station’s premises the way they did.



“This should be an eye-opener for everybody that the NPP did not come to serve, neither did the NDC. None of these parties have service to the people at heart. What happened at UTV boils down to leadership, and we see that leadership is missing in the NPP. If there was any, the hierarchy would have been working,” he said.

Emmanuel Osei Gyamfi explained the role of the National Media Commission (NMC) to address concerns related to media outlets like UTV.



He noted that if the NPP felt dissatisfied with the production by the media house, as stated in its letter to the station, they should have addressed their concerns through the NMC.



“We have the National Media Commission (NMC); they should be writing the letter to the station and not the NPP. The NPP has no locus, or right to write a letter to UTV. If you feel aggrieved by the things happening on UTV, you write to National Media Commission. They gave license to UTV to operate, and it is their responsibility to monitor UTV to ensure that their operations do not violate anybody’s right.



“So, if the NPP had good leadership, they would have seen the need to write to the NMC, who would in turn write to the station. If the letter that was sent came from NMC, do you think A-Plus would have torn it live on air as he did to this one?” he added.



