Lack of raw materials and cultural integrity threaten kente industry's global impact - CEO of TY Kente Travel and Tours

Dignitaries who were present at the launch

Source: John Bixsen, Contributor

In a bid to invigorate the iconic Kente weaving industry, Thompson Yao Avornyotse, the CEO of TY Kente Travel and Tours, has made a fervent appeal to the government of Ghana to rejuvenate cotton farming.

He emphasized that the lack of sufficient raw materials is hampering the ability of kente weavers to make a meaningful international impact in terms of marketing and sales.



Speaking at the launch of Kente Weavers Expo 2023, held under the theme "Celebrating Our Cultural Brilliance and Achievements of Craft Practitioners",



Avornyotse passionately highlighted the critical role of raw materials in the Kente weaving process.



He explained that without a stable supply of quality cotton, the weavers are unable to create the intricate and vibrant designs that have become synonymous with Kente cloth.



He also emphasized that the absence of raw materials not only hampers the industry's growth but also diminishes its potential influence in the global market.

He urged the government to take proactive measures to revamp cotton farming, ensuring that Kente weavers have access to a sustainable source of high-quality raw materials.



The CEO's concerns extended beyond the availability of raw materials. He also lamented the emergence of new weaving trends that deviate from traditional Ghanaian culture and authenticity.



Thompson Avornyotse voiced his apprehensions that these trends are eroding the industry's distinct identity and contributing to its gradual decline.



The launch event featured George-Grandy Hallo as the guest speaker, who eloquently traced back the historical significance of Kente cloth.



He recalled the iconic moment when Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his fellow leaders draped themselves in resplendent Kente smocks while boldly declaring Ghana's independence six decades ago.

George Hallo asserted that Kente has consistently acted as a vessel of symbolism, representing the profound expression of the nation's collective identity.



Highlighting the cultural importance of Kente weaving, he underscored that, the craft not only preserves historical narratives but also serves as a dynamic means of reflecting the country's identity, history, and core values.



With this in mind, he emphasized that the primary objective of the Kente Weavers Expo is to create a platform for artisans, weavers, designers, scholars, and enthusiasts to gather, celebrate, and acquire knowledge about the evolution of Kente weaving.



The 2023 Kente Weaving Expo is set to be held at the Volta Regional Centre for National Culture in Ho from November 27 to December 2, 2023.



