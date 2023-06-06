Lack of telecommunication: Residents climb trees to make calls at Denkyira Meretweso

Correspondence from Central Region

Residents of Denkyira Meretweso, a largely agricultural community in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the central region, climb hills, mountains to access network to make calls



Due to the absence of telecommunication network reception in the area, they regret being left behind by the government's digitalization program affecting businesses, communications among others in the area.



Residents claimed that the situation had made communication difficulty causing havoc and mess affecting growth and development.



Nurses and teachers refuse to accept posts due to lack of telecommunication in the area.



"This network has presented us with a number of difficulties, one of which is that if a disaster strikes and we are present, finding a place to stand from which to call NADMO will be difficult, and if we call the municipal capital before we have a stable network, everything will have been destroyed".



Residents are living in fear especially during the night when there are emergencies in accessing ambulance, fire services among others in the area.

Cosmos Ayiribi, a mobile money operator, noted that the network issue was negatively affecting their business because they were unable to function without it.



‘Because you cannot conduct any transaction without a network, it is having an impact on our business, and as a result, our consumers are always suffering’ he lamented.



He said that because of the circumstance, they were operating at a loss because they encounter challenges daily when going through their activities



For his part, Kwame Nsowaah Salvation, an assemblyman of the area, urged the government and telecommunications firms to urgently expand their services to the area in order to foster growth and enhance the social and economic well-being of the populace.



