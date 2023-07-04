Lack of toilet facilities encouraging open defecation in Gomoa Manso - Residents lament

File photo

Correspondence from Central Region

Some aggrieved residents of Gomoa Manso in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region have registered their displeasure over the situation of open defecation in the area.



According to the residents, there is a 16-seater completed toilet facility in Gomoa Manso which only needs to be commissioned for use but the District Chief Executive Officer for the area, Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo has refused to attend to their plea.



According to them, several letters have been written to the DCE and the Assembly on several occasions but nothing has been done about the situation which is seriously promoting open defecation in Gomoa Manso.



The angry residents have given the DCE a one-week ultimatum to commission the toilet facility to be used or face their wrath.

They have, however, called on the Member of Parliament Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah to also intervene to end the menace.



Meanwhile, the assemblyman used the opportunity to highlight some major issues facing the community which letters have been written to the MP and DCE in the district.



According to the assemblyman, Mr. Isaac Baidoo, the only toilet that supports the community is in its deplorable state, adding that it had motivated residents to openly defecate in the community.



They are appealing to the member of Parliament Hon Naana Eyiah Quansah to help commission the facility so they can use it during their 2023 annual Akwanbo from 11th to 17th September this year.