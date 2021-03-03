Lack of treatment facilities causing high rate of hearing loss in Ghana – Senior Audiologist

Joseph Omane Boateng, Senior Audiologist at Korle Bu teaching hospital

A senior Audiologist at the Korle Bu teaching hospital Mr Joseph Omane Boateng has stated that the lack of facilities in the country to treat hearing losses is the major cause of the high rate of cases being recorded annually.

As part of this year's World Hearing Day celebration, the Korle Bu teaching hospital has put in place measures to screen babies from the ages of 0 to 3 years to help examine children since they are likely to suffer hearing loss at their age.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Omane Boateng explained that the facilities in the country that treat hearing impairments are not enough and that is a major challenge for them.

“The hearing aid centres in the country are not enough we just a few, I know of the one at Tamale Teaching hospital, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the KomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital, most of the cases are from private hospitals and the cost of treatment is also very expensive,” he said.