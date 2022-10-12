1
Lady Rosemond Prempeh ordained as a reverend minister in the US

WhatsApp Imge 2022 10 11 At 8.jpeg Lady Rosemond Prempeh

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lady Rosemond Prempeh has been ordained as a reverend minister of the gospel at an ordination which took place in the United States of America on October 2nd 2022.

The astute woman of God was ordained by Bishop Alexander Joseph who anointed her and empowered her with the work of God to win more souls for Christ.

Present at the ceremony was her husband Prophet Dr Akwasi Agyemang Prempeh and her spiritual father, Rev Eastwood Anaba of Eastwood Anaba Ministries who graced the all-important occasion.

As the wife of Prophet Dr Akwasi Agyemang Prempeh, General Overseer of Ultimate Charismatic Centre Worldwide, Rev. Mrs Rosemond Prempeh has always availed herself to the works of the lord in the capacity of the First Lady to the church.

She graduated from The Word of faith Bible institute (WoFBI) and further took a Refresher Course at the Ultimate Ministerial Academy in Strategic Leadership, Qualification of a Leader and Preparation for Ordination.

She holds a degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana, Legon; she also holds a degree in Law from the University of London.

Lady Prempeh as she is affectionately called hails from the Ashanti region of Ghana and she is very passionate about the teachings of God and helping develop the potential of people. She is a renowned author, a Certified Life Coach, and a mentor to many.

She has profound revelation and insight into the Word of God. She has a passion for mentoring women and empowering them to realize their identity in Christ.

Through her mentoring, she has encouraged the cultivation of becoming God’s Ultimate Woman inspiring generations to fulfil their divine purpose.

She is the author of God’s Ultimate Woman, a weekly devotional for Christian women designed to inspire and develop their faith.

Rev. Mrs Rosemond Prempeh is a submissive and dedicated wife to Prophet Dr Akwasi Agyemang Prempeh with whom they’ve been blessed with three adorable daughters.

