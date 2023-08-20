Lady gets 3-bedroom apartment from father as graduation present

In a heartwarming display of parental love and generosity, a young lady was given a remarkable graduation present by her father.

The lucky graduate, Maame Sika, was pleasantly surprised to receive the keys to a 3-bedroom apartment from her father to commemorate her academic achievement.



Her jubilation reached an even higher level as her father presented her with the keys to the fully completed apartment.



In presenting the key to the apartment to Maame Sika, the father noted that the gift is to commemorate her academic effort by graduating with a degree in Aeronautical engineering.



“For finishing and graduating and doing wonderfully well, this is a present for you. This is a three-bedroom house to add to the fleet of your properties” her father said.

The 3-bedroom apartment, located in a prestigious neighbourhood and the modern amenities and a vibrant community, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and tasteful interior design.



Maame Sika took viewers on a tour in and around the house.



The 3-bedroom apartment has a master bedroom and two other rooms for guests. It also has a spacious space for dining, living room and kitchen area.



On the compound, Maame shared her dream of how she is going to turn the compound into a mini house garden, and playground, among other things if she should move in.

Maame Sika added that she is willing to put the house on rent in the meantime.



She expressed appreciation to her father for giving her such a gift as a graduation present and also supporting her dream of owning many properties in her lifetime.



NW/OGB



