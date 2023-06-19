0
Menu
News

Lady killed by boyfriend in the Eastern region identified

Lover Killer The deceased girl has been identified as Felicia Abena Oparebea and suspect is Godwin Darko

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Police have revealed the identity of young lady allegedly killed by her boyfriend at Trom, a suburb of New Juaben South municipality in the Eastern region.

The deceased girl has been identified as Felicia Abena Oparebea,23, years while the suspect is Godwin Darko 25 years old.

Felicia is an old student of Ghana Senior High School and was working at a Pub.

The gruesome incident occurred Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Junction 5 in Trom. community.

It is alleged that the victim was breaking up with the suspect and hence relocated to the current location.

According to some co-tenants in the house when the incident took place, the suspect visited the girlfriend at a time naming ceremony was ongoing in the house.

The now-deceased girlfriend went out to meet the suspect outside and brought him to her room.

It appears the suspect killed the victim amid the noise of the naming ceremony therefore nobody heard the victim’s distress scream for help.

He allegedly struggled with her and pushed a piece of cloth into her mouth before slitting her throat.

The suspect threw away the knife used to commit the gruesome act into a bush at the back of the house before sneaking out.

The suspect reported himself to the police later in the evening while wearing a red shirt with the inscription “Rest In Peace” at the back.

The body was retrieved from the cold blood by police after taking inventories of the crime scene and deposited the body at the morgue.

Police brought the suspect to the crime scene Sunday afternoon around 12:noon to search for the knife used to commit the act but were not successful.

Some angry youth in the community thronged the scene and threatened to attack the suspect.

As tension rose, police whisk the suspect into a taxi and left the scene.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Manhyia fines pastor for snatching another man's wife
Miracles Aboagye is an antidote to Sammy Gyamfi - Adom-Otchere
Mahama reacts to Quayson’s criminal case being heard daily
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts