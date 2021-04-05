Lady violently squeezes scrotum of fiancée for cheating

The incident occurred in the Upper West Region

A jealous lady has caused harm to the penis of her fiancée over alleged cheating.

The lady who is currently on the run claims to have supported the fiancée financially, but he still cheated on her with another lady.



According to Rainbow Radio’s Abubakar Nuhu, the lady is demanding GHC5,000 from the fiancée because that is the amount she has invested in him.



The lady says she is no longer interested in the relationship with the victim who is popularly known as Authentic, to pay back the GHC5,000.

The incident which occurred in the Upper West Region has got residents talking.



The reporter disclosed the young man, 20, is in critical condition and is currently receiving treatment in a medical facility.



Meanwhile, some youth in the area have mounted a search for the lady.