Lady who bit off penis of alleged rapist ‘traumatised’

The alleged robber had his penis bitten off when he forcibly had sex with the victim

The 24-year-old lady, who bit off the penis of an alleged armed robber at Abompey in the Obuasi municipality, says she is traumatized and has not been able to sleep since the incident happened.

Over the weekend, an alleged robbery had gone wrong after the alleged robber had his penis bitten off in an attempt to forcibly have sex with his victim.



The victim identified as Justina Donkor reported to the police that Emmanuel Ankron, 23, drugged, assaulted and raped her in her room.



The lady claimed she woke up to find the man holding a machete, alleging that the assailant robbed her of an amount of GH¢550, her TV set and mobile phone.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, Justina Donkor told host Kofi Asante Ennin that she has had sleepless nights after the incident.



“I am traumatized, after the incident. I have not been able to sleep because I get flashbacks of the incident any time I close my eyes.”

She explained that “psychologically I have been down and really don’t know what to do”.



She further appealed for public support to ensure she is relocated from Obuasi to a different area to protect her from further victimization.



Speaking on the same issue, Obuasi Divisional Police Commander DSP Martin Asenso confirmed the incident and maintained that “the suspect has since been in police custody as the victim is prepared to be arraigned before court on 9th November 2020.”



The police capo in Obuasi further lamented that “the over 85,000 residents in Obuasi are protected by only 83 police officers with only one police station governing two municipal assemblies.”



He further appealed for immediate action to beef up security in Obuasi to protect lives and property.