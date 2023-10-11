Lady who went viral during #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo loses her job

Nasiba Bawa

Nasiba Bawa, a protester who gained prominence for her plea for healthcare reform during a recent protest, has lost her job.

In an interview with JoyNews, which went viral, she criticized the healthcare system, particularly highlighting the death of a 24-year-old patient due to the inability to afford treatment costs.



Her interview stirred discussions, particularly about her plight of kidney disease patients at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



However, just 48 hours after her speech during the protest, Nasiba Bawa claims she was removed from her position by her employer, Proxy Assistant, while she was on sick leave.



While she has refrained from directly linking her termination to her participation in the protest, she expressed a belief that there is often a "price to pay for speaking out."



Bawa clarified that she does not have information regarding any political bias within the company.



She spoke in an interview with Joy News on October 9, 2023.

"If I knew the company was partisan, then maybe I could say that...but I don't know it is partisan. I wasn't rebuked for going to the protest; my uncle said that there is a price to pay for everything," she stated.



Employer responds



Her employer has, however, refuted Bawa's allegations.



In a press release, the organization asserted that Nasiba Bawa is, in fact, a co-founder of the company, and her termination was not linked to her involvement in the protest, as some reports have suggested.



The company also acknowledged the economic difficulties it is currently facing.





AM/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



