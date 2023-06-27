Lambussie: DCE commisions two (2) mechanised water systems

The commissioning of two boreholes in Lambussie

The District Chief Executive for Lambussie District, George Gerard Naluri, on behalf of the Member of Parliament for Lambussie Constituency, Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi (Ph.D.) commissioned additional two (2) mechanised water systems in the Lambussie District. The beneficiary communities were Billaw and Nabaala.

In a short ceremony to mark the commissioning, the DCE reiterated that, the projects are part of the broad based and relentless efforts of the Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi of achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG) by providing clean and access to potable water to all communities in the district.



At Billaw, he observed that the location of the mechanised water system has been carefully chosen by the community members and placed at a vantage point to serve three (3) institutions thus, the Billaw D/A JHS and Primary School, the CHP Compound as well as the market centre. Besides, community members who live closer to the facility and are desirous of connecting water to their houses for domestic purposes, could also do so at ease.



Indeed, representative of the Chief and his traditional council, youth groups, women and some opinion leaders, including several other community members thronged to the occasion where a mini durbar was held to witness the commissioning; with a beautiful cultural display of the aged long popular “Billaw Gbielo” dance as a show of gratitude for the project.



At Nabaala, the euphoria was equally at its climax as the chief and his traditional leaders, including women and youth groups were ready at site waiting for the commissioning of the facility. Like Billaw, the mechanised water system at Nabaala also serves the entire community and individuals interested in connecting water into their houses could equally do so without any hindrance.

For a fact, it was observed that some households have already started laying pipes to connect the water to their houses. He therefore advised the community members to exercise good maintenance culture of the facilities towards realizing the optimum benefits to the community members and generations yet unborn.



In the same development, the District Chief executive, on behalf of the Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi expressed his unfettered gratitude to the Netherlands Development Organization (SNV) for considering the Lambussie District and funding the project.



As a results, he reiterated Bright’s unfailing commitment and resolve to continue to lobby, coordinate and liaise with other like-minded development partners and NGOs to providing such life changing projects in the Lambussie district.