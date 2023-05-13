Lambussie: DCE hands over maternity ward to Banwon Health Centre

An ultra-modern maternity ward to the Banwon Health Centre

On behalf of the Member of Parliament for Lambussie Constituency, Hon Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi (Ph.D.), the District Chief Executive for the Lambussie District, Hon George Gerard Naluri, handed over an ultra-modern maternity ward to the Banwon Health Centre, a suburb of the Lambussie District.

He was accompanied by the District Coordinating Director, the Acting District Health Director, and the District Planer. The rest include the Banwon community's Chief, the Banwon Assembly Member, Hon Namuka, and other community women.



The District Chief Executive expressed his delight at being present to witness such a lively occasion at a brief ceremony to hand off the facility. He stated that the facility was built in response to and in fulfillment of a request made by Banwon Women to the Legislator, Hon Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi (Ph.D.) prior to the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, during which time he was a Parliamentary candidate of the NPP.



He further remarked that the above gesture is directly related to the conscious and broad-based efforts of the legislator, aimed at improving the healthcare needs of the constituents.



He recalled that conscious of the general lack of hospital equipment in the various health facilities across the district and desirous of creating an enabling environment to meet the healthcare needs of the people, the legislator had donated some delivery beds, office equipment, and motorbikes in the year of our Lord 2022, to ease mobility to the Lambussie District Health Directorate.

He observed that the facility would not only serve the people of Banwon but also go a long way to serve other communities, both far and near.



The Acting District Health Director and his entourage were impressed with the work done on the facility and commended the Legislator's conscious efforts in addressing the district's health needs, describing his commitment to the people's health as "unparalleled and overwhelming."



On behalf of the community members, particularly the women, the Chief of the community applauded the Legislator for keeping his campaign promises, a development they described as unprecedented, and thanked him for the facility.



Meanwhile, the Hon DCE assured the community of the legislator's continuing support while urging them to take adequate care of the facility for their own good.