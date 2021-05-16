Lambussie MP celebrates with the Muslim community to mark the end of Ramadan

Dr Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi making the donation

Source: Bassing Kamaldeen, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for the Lambussie Constituency in the Upper West Region, Dr Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi, joined the Muslim community in his constituency to observe the Eid-al Fitr prayers to mark the end of the continuous month-long fasting of the Ramadan period.

He used the opportunity to call upon the Muslim community to emulate the virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed by living in peace, demonstrating their undying love to neighbours and humility to mankind. He also entreated them not to relent in their quest to always pray for peace and unity in the constituency to ensure that developmental projects in the constituency are not unduly interrupted by conflicts.



As a festive occasion characterized by merry-making, he provided food and soft drinks to Muslim students in all the Senior High Schools in his constituency. As if that was not enough, he again provided food and drinks to all Muslim students from the Lambussie constituency who attend schools in other districts and Municipalities in the Upper West Region.



While making a short speech before the gathering, he expressed his immense gratitude to the Islamic community and the constituents as a whole for the peaceful co-existence among the various religious and ethnic groups in the constituency.



He maintained that “peaceful co-existence is a most cherished value and asset of the constituency that must be jealously guided and maintained at all material times by the constituents,” adding that this is very true as it attracts more investors and government projects into the constituency.



He said his outfit shall continue to work tirelessly and reach out to the International Muslim community to provide the needed support necessary in the practice of the Islamic faith. To this end, “To all my brothers and sisters of the Islamic faith, I wish you a happy Barka de Sallah,” he remarked.



IMPORTANCE OF THE MONTH OF RAMADAN TO MUSLIMS

The month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims all over the world as a month of fasting, prayer and deep spiritual reflection.



It also involves self-improvement and heightened devotion bringing its adherents closer to Allah. The annual observance of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and it is compulsory on all true Muslims to fast during this period except for reasons that are reasonably justifiable by the doctrines of the Islamic religion.



This month is of great importance to Muslims because it is believed that the Holy Qur’an was revealed to the prophet Mohammed (SAW) during the month of Ramadan.



It begins at the last night of Sha’ban and ends at the first day of Shawal upon sighting of the crescent. During this period of the 29/30 days of fasting, Muslims are expected to observe total abstinence from food, water and sex. It also involves restraining oneself from the use of vulgar language and or doing anything that may detract or is likely to detract the blessings associated with the fasting.



Eid-ul Ftri, a festival of peace and thanksgiving, a day of forgiveness and moral victory is therefore celebrated to mark the end of the month of fasting (Ramadan).