Lancaster Accra kicks off holidays with Tree Lighting Tradition

File Photo

Source: Lancaster Accra

Lancaster Accra transformed into a musical wonderland on 6th December , 2023, It hosted its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event, enchanting guests and spreading festive joy with captivating musical serenades from Eden Chorus.

The grand celebration commenced with an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement, with the centerpiece of the event was of course, the majestic Christmas Tree adorned with dazzling lights and musical ornaments.



Following the lighting ceremony, guests were treated to a holiday-inspired treats and beverages. The culinary team at Lancaster Accra curated a menu that complemented the musical theme, offering a feast for the senses.



Before and after the formal Christmas tree lighting ceremony, a concert took place featuring the Eden Chorus . They played classic and well-loved Christmas songs, including who regaled the audience with more Christmas carols such “O Holy Night,” as well as a few Broadway show tunes .

During the Ceremony , Mr.Stephane Robert General Manager of Lancaster Accra joined the esteemed guests to gracefully turned on the light adorning the classic Christmas Trees at the Hotel. The General Manager expressed his heartfelt appreciation to guests for continuously being a part of the hotel’s success story. He stated that, “We are pleased to announce the finalaization of the lobby refurbishments,and the transformation is nothing short of spectacular.The new design is a testament to our dedication to excellence,offering an ambience that is unique.”



Undoubtedly, the event served as the perfect catalyst to kindle the holiday spirit in all who participated. From the soulful carols and inspiring speeches to the vibrantly illuminated Christmas trees, Lancaster Accra showcased its commitment to providing exceptional service during this joyous season.



