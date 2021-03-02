Land Use and Spatial Act could curb ‘farmer-herder’ conflicts – Seth Acheampong

Minister-designate for the Eastern Region, Seth Kwame Acheampong, wants a relook at the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act of 2016, Act 925.

This, he noted, will bring an end to the fracas that occur between nomadic herdsmen and people of the region.



This was in response to a question by a member on the Appointments Committee of Parliament, James Agalga, regarding how the rampant conflicts between farmers and nomads could be resolved.



The nominee noted that cattle rearing has become a business venture which needs to be put in proper perspective.



He added that because of the value of the cattle, the nomadic herdsmen tend to value the cattle the way they value their own lives.



And it is a major reason that gives rise to the brawl between the herdsmen and the people of the Eastern Region, whenever any of the animals is attacked.

He said the ‘operation cow leg’ has helped to slow down the clashes between the two groups but a more proper approach needs to be used, to bring a lasting solution to the problem.



And so in proposing a solution, he alluded to the already proposed ranching system, to which he advocated which he said would require another look at the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act of 2016.



The Act among others, seeks to revise and consolidate the laws on land use and spatial planning, provide for sustainable development of land and human settlements through a decentralised planning system.



It is also to ensures judicious use of land in order to improve quality of life, promote health and safety in respect of human settlements and to regulate national, regional, district and local spatial planning, and generally to provide for spatial aspects of socio economic development and for related matters.