Land dispute: Angry La youth invoke 99 deities to punish military encroachers

A group of aggrieved indigenes from the La traditional area in the Greater Accra region have, today, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, invoked 99 deities to punish any individual who will encroach or develop any structure on a yet to be delineated 275-acre land at Tse Addo in the La Dade Kotopon municipality.

Consensus was reached by a tripartite committee set up in December 2020 under the auspices of the Chief of Staff to retrieve 225 acres for the traditional council while a buffer is created along the military cemetery enclave around the headquarters of Ghana armed forces at Burma camp with the remaining 50 acres.



This the committee believed would lay the protracted land dispute to rest.



However even before the directives from Jubilee House is enforced, some track loads of cargo have been spotted within the embargoed area with some unknown developers clearing the area for unknown reasons.

This situation has forced the youth of La into the streets today in protest over the failure of the government to order the military to halt development in the area pending final demarcation of the disputed area.



Spokesperson of the La youth Jeffrey Tetteh speaking to the media called on President Akufo-Addo to act immediately to resolve the growing tension at La.



Although a meeting is underway between the leadership of the area and Jubilee House, the youth of La say they have on their own accord invoked curses on any individual who would develop structures on their land.