Land dispute will soon be a thing of the past - King Ayi Tunmaa II

File Photo

The President of the Ga-Dangme Land Administration(GDLA) and also indigenous chief for Ga State, King Ayi Tunmaa II, has stated that

the sole objective of the Ga- Dangme Lands Administration is to stamp out land dispute in the Greater Accra region.



It is a well-known fact that the Greater Accra region by its metropolitan status is laced with numerous land disputes and litigations, due to improper documentation of lands.



The G.D.L.A., was established for the above-mentioned purpose.



According to King Ayi Tunmaa Ii, he will make sure the people of Ga state enjoy the needed recognition due them from the government.

"The chiefs and people of the Ga State deserved respect from government institutions and only unity can help pursue what belongs to us," he said.



"The Ga constitution clearly states that the reins of power are in the hands of kings and that the supreme will rest with the people.



"GDLA is here to streamline so many things our people have taken for granted, and help gain out lost. With the advent of Ga-Dangme Lands Administration, dispute concerning land will soon be over."