Land fraud: Otumfuo refers destooled chief to police for prosecution - Report

Nana Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The agony of Nana Kwaku Duah III, the destooled Chief of Abuontem, seems to be getting worse as he has been referred to police to face prosecution for multiple sale of land.

On Monday, August 21, 2023, Nana Kwaku Duah III faced public disgrace and humiliation as he faced the Kumasi Traditional Council presided over by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on charges of the illegal sale of land, assault on his own elders who disagreed with him and related offences.



After elaborate deliberation on the matter, during which Nana Kwaku Duah III had enough time and opportunity to explain himself and plead for mitigation, he was found guilty and promptly destooled and stripped of all privileges in accordance with the Asante custom.



The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after exhausting the traditional bit of the Chief’s troubles, ordered his hand over to the police so that he can face prosecution over his roles in the multiple land sales.

The Asantehene seems to have launched a crackdown on his chiefs who engage in customarily unacceptable or illegal acts.



Several chiefs have suffered consequences for one act or another recently, especially with regard to land sales.