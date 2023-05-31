Land guards exchange gunfire with Okyeman Taskforce, 9 arrested

The land guards were armed with guns and other dangerous implements

Okyeman Lands Taskforce on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, clashed with land guards, which resulted in the exchange of gunfire at Teacher Mante, a community along the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Ayensuano District in the Eastern region.

The suspected land guards were allegedly hired by one Kofi Acquah, claiming the land belongs to his family, not Okyenhene, therefore, resisting the sale of the land to the investor– Rockstar company.



The land guards armed with guns and other dangerous implements invaded the parcel of land, terrorising the investor and residents in the area.



The land guards first opened fire on the Okyeman Land taskforce, who also returned fire, but after minutes of forced battle, they were overpowered and arrested.



Akwansrahene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, who is the leader of the task force, Barima Asiedu Bekoe, said the investor purchased the parcel of land from Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, who is the allodial right owner of Akyem Abuakwa lands; however, Kofi Acquah hired the land guards to attack the investor.

He said the notorious land guards had been previously arrested and handed over to Nsawam Police; however, they were freed by the Police, which has emboldened them to return to the land.



“The land was purchased by Rockstars Company from Okyenhene, which has been documented for some years now, but recently one Kofi Acquah is claiming ownership of the land; therefore, he is the one behind the sponsoring of land guards on the land. We had information this morning, so I organised my task force, and we went there, but we realised that they were armed because they started firing guns and shouting that what will happen will happen today.”



“We also prepared, so we faced them, and in the process, we arrested 9 of them, and others ran away”, the Akwansrahene narrated.



The suspects have been handed over to the Kibi Police Command.