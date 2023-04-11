2
Land guards inflict machete wounds on block factory workers

Cutlass Man File photo

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Three workers of a block factory at Millennium City, Kasoa in the Central region have sustained machete wounds after they were attacked by land guards.

The thugs numbering over 20 were said to have fired guns at the workers when they stormed the block factory site.

Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan reports that the invasion by the land guards followed an argument between a driver of the factory and a sub-chief of the area.

According to the driver, Eric Nyamekye, the Youth Chief (Mmrantehene) of Millennium City scratched the company’s truck used in transporting blocks to customers with his Toyota Landcruiser.

The driver says he was slapped by the Chief when he approached him to demand that he repairs the damaged area of the truck.

He continued that unknown to them, the Chief later mobilized one truck full of armed land guards who fired shots and attacked the innocent workers with machete and other weapons severely injuring three workers in the process.

They were rushed to the hospital for treatment and the case reported to the police station for investigation.

However, no arrest had been made at the time of filing this report on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
