Land guards shoot man at Amanfrom, two arrested

Police have commenced an investigation into the shooting of a man by some unknown 'landgaurds'

Angry Youth of Ngleshie Amanfrom near Kasoa in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have besieged the Amanfrom District Police Command demanding the release of two Land guards from custody.

This is believed to be linked to the shooting of a man by suspected land guards on a parcel of land.



According to the Youth, land guards have been terrorizing them for so many years and reports made to the police have yielded no results as the suspected are released anytime they are arrested without any prosecution.



Meanwhile, the Divisional Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro, Nii Kwashie Gbolor IV, at a press briefing lamented that the two land guards who have been arrested are being shielded by some ‘big men.’



He appealed to IGP to intervene this time around for prosecution else he can’t control the anger of his youth.

He also accused Asafoakye of Weija of being behind the activities of land guards.



The Asafoakye of Weija Gbawe Nii Aryi Panpanku has meanwhile denied the allegations leveled against him.



Police have commenced an investigation into the matter and have promised to ensure justice is done.