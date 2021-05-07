Land owners at Awoshie, Pokuase commend govt efforts to pay compensation

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Land Owners Association of Awoshie, Anyaa, Ablekuma Ayawoso and Pokuase in the Ga Central and North Municipalities of the Greater Accra Region, have commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and the Roads and Highways Minister for the commitment and measures that have been put in place to ensure that their compensations are paid to them.

According to the Association, though the process has been a bit slow they have confidence in the government.



This according to them is due to the good response they receive whenever they go to the Ministry to demand their money.



This came to light when the leader of the Association, Mr. Peter Kofi Adu also known as Star briefed some members over the current situation of their compensation.



They however called on the President to as a matter of urgency order the Roads and Highways Minister, Finance Minister and the Department of Urban Roads to put in more efforts to fast track the payment of their compensation.



He added that since November 2020, the association received an offer for the payment of their compensation yet nothing has been about it hence their call on the President to intervene.

History



The Government of Ghana used Executive Instrument 2006, E.I 19 to acquire the said lands from the owners for the construction of Awoshie - Pokuase Road in the year 2006.



when they wrote to the Urban Roads for their compensation, they were directed to the Land Valuation Division.



Since then it has been a back and forth battle. In 2010 they were told the government was working around the clock to ensure the payment of the compensation but it yielded no results.



The situation has brought untold hardship on the members resulting in the untimely death of some of them whilst others have been rendered homeless and some bedridden.

The delay compelled the members to give the Land Valuation Division and the Government of Ghana fourteen (14) days ultimatum to as a matter of urgency facilitate the payment and threatened to embark on massive demonstration should government refused to pay them their compensation.



Current situation



The Government of Ghana through the Land Valuation on December 18th 2019 made payment for the first batch.



The Second batch according to the leader of the association, Mr. Peter Kofi Adu also known as Star is being processed as the Lands Valuation and Urban Roads have completed their work and have forwarded the necessary documents to the Roads and Highways Ministry for it to also forward the documents to the Ministry of Finance for final approval and payment.