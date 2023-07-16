1
Landlady jailed 3 months for connecting faecal waste pipe to public drains

Sun, 16 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Central Region

The Twifo Praso District Magistrate Court has convicted a landlady to a fine of Gh¢600 or will serve three months in prison with hard labour in default.

The convict, Gladys Owusu connected the household raw faecal matter system pipe to the public drainage system and discharged the same according to the prosecutor, Emmanuel Oforson who is also the Environmental Health Director of the Twifo Atti-morkwa District Assembly.

She also committed an offence of causing sanitary nuisance contrary to section 56 of the Public Health Act 2012(851).

The convict after the prosecution pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced accordingly by the court presided over by His Worship Maxwell Ofori Kpodo Esq.

Mr. Emmanuel Forson indicated the Assembly has intensified enforcement of its sanitation by-laws to improve sanitation in the area.

He, therefore, urged the general public to play an active role to keep their communities clean to complement government efforts in ensuring improved sanitation.

He warned that offenders would be dragged to court to face the full length of the law.

