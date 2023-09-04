Landlords who rent out their properties to foreigners without work and residential permits will soon be prosecuted – Rent Control

Rent Control Department

The Rent Control Department says landlords must conduct a background check on potential tenants before renting to them.

Public Relations Officer Emmanuel Kporsu noted that tenants who are foreigners cannot rent for a longer period without documentation.



He explained that landlords are obligated to demand work and residential permits from foreigners who come to them to rent.



Mr. Kporsu stated on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that foreigners who come here for a brief trip can remain in hotels, but those who wish to stay for a longer amount of time must have residential and employment permits.



“You should not just rent to everyone. Landlords should do thorough background checks before renting out their houses. Before renting to foreigners, they must obtain their residential and employment permits. If you are a foreigner visiting for a short period, you can stay in a hotel.

However, if a foreigner wants to rent for an extended period, the individual must obtain both working and residential permits.”



He revealed that if the new rent bill before parliament is passed, landlords will be held accountable if their renters engage in criminal activity and flee.



“If the new bill before parliament is passed, landlords will be held accountable for the crimes committed by their tenants.” The new rule would oblige landlords to ensure that these items are enforced, and without them, they will be unable to rent out their apartments to foreigners.”



Another provision he made in the bill was for landlords to explain to tenants what a security deposit or goodwill charge is for.