Lands Minister appeals to Nungua Traditional Council to help resolve Ramsar Site disputes

Abu Jinapor and Henry Quartey in a group photo with the chiefs and elders

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor has urged the Nungua Traditional Council and all stakeholders involved in the impasse over the Ramsar site to exercise restraint as his outfit seeks to find an amicable solution to the issue.

Addressing the Chiefs and Elders of the Nungua Traditional Council on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the Lands Minister called for a cease-fire from all the parties and assured that the Ministry is working assiduously to find a quick solution to the matter.



He assured that the Ministry is working to ensure that a mutually-satisfying resolution will be reached.



He also appealed to the council to keep faith in the Ministry and give the government its full support as it mediates the various issues relative to the Ramsar site.



Samuel A. Jinapor explained that the Akufo-Addo administration is on a path to regularize all state lands and that in a matter of weeks, the challenge pertaining to the Sakumono Ramsar site will be amicably solved.



According to him, the core area marked as the Ramsar site has international and environmental significance and for that matter will continue to serve the purpose for which it was earmarked.



He, however, warned that whiles discussions are ongoing to bring finality to the matter, nobody should be seen to be undertaking any form of activities on any part of the lands.

He indicated that a taskforce from the Greater Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has been tasked with the responsibility of protecting the area and that a taskforce will be commissioned to shield the place from all kinds of encroachment.



Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister bemoaned the encroachment of government lands in the region and vowed that initiate measures to protect the lands.



He explained that there are security concerns and that his outfit will work with the Ministry of Lands to ensure that peace prevails.



The Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Area, King Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III, commended the timely intervention of government and praised the Ministry for being candid and forthright with the council.



He said the council is deeply concerned with the encroachment of the lands and will work with the state to address the challenges.