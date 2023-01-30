Lands Minister charges Minerals Development Fund to roll out specific projects in 2023

Abu Jinapor with his deputy in a group photo with management and staff of MDF

Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has tasked the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) Secretariat to undertake a number of development project in mining communities across the country.

The Lands Minister made this disclosure during his engagement with Management and Staff of the Fund on Monday, January 30, 2023 where he was extensively briefed on the 2023 action plans of the fund for the year, 2023.



In an interaction with the Media after the meeting, Hon. Jinapor spoke glowingly of the achievements of MDF so far under the Akufo-Addo administration .



He touted the action plan of the MDF for 2023 as lofty and ambitious one that can only be achieved through a concerted and collaborative efforts between Agency and the Ministry.



He explained that the plan contains project in the areas of health, education, Alternative livelihood empowerment and general infrastructure.



Hon. Jinapor stressed that MDF holds a key and it’s consequential in government’s plans to create a sustainable and environmental friendly mining sector.



The Minister said MDF’s core responsibility of promoting the welfare of mining communities in the country is important for the country.

He observed that MDF was created to ensure that the bridge between mining communities and developmental gap is bridged to allow for a serene and incident-free environment for the mining industry to thrive.



“The action plan is such that they are going to roll out a lot more projects in the mining communities. It is absolutely important that we carry indigenous mining communities with us because without them, we will not have the needed stability to construct the mining industry we so wish”, he said.



“The Ministry is grateful for the work done so far and we want to commend the management and staff of the fund for doing an excellent work. The mandate and work of the MDF is so important and consequential to our efforts at constructing a responsible mining industry in the country which has regards for the environment”, he added.



Dr. Norris Hammah, the Administrator for the MDF said his outfit is grateful to the Ministry for the support it has been receiving and were willing to team up with Ministry to achieve it’s set objectives for the 2023 calendar year and beyond.



He stated that the MDF is mandated by law to provide financial assistance in various ways to mining communities and will ensure that the fund execute its mandate to the satisfaction of the residents in all mining communities.