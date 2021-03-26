Lands Minister ends tour of Ashanti Region

Lands Minister Samuel A. Jinapor with Asantene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor has ended his two-day working visit to the Ashanti Region.

The Minister earlier on Thursday , March 25, 2021, which was the final day of his tour, called on the Asantehene, Otumfou Osei Tutu ll.



He also met the Ashanti Regional Security Chiefs, engaged members of the Forest Industry Association and held a brief meeting with the Regional Lands Sector Officers.



The Minister wrapped up his tour with a press briefing where he highlighted the purpose of his visit to the region and indicated the interventions being made by government to curb illegal mining and illegal logging.

He also highlited efforts being made by government in improving the land administration systems in the country as directed by his H.E the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



At Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene tasked the agency heads to provide the needed support and advice to help the Minister succeed and for the benefit of the country.



