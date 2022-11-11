2
Lands Minister holds Ghana's Forest Solutions event at COP27

72773017 Samuel A. Jinapor with other dignitaries

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

On, Wednesday, 9th November, 2022, day three of COP27, currently underway in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor led his delegation to hold an event on Ghana’s Forest Solutions, to showcase forest climate action, and explore options for achieving mitigation and adaptation targets while securing finance through strategic collaboration for blended finance.

At the event, Mr Jinapor indicated Ghana's first verified and validated emission reduction from the Ghana Forest REDD+ Programme, disclosing that Ghana is the third country, globally, in line to receive emission reduction payment from the Carbon Fund of the World Bank.

In his remarks, he called on Governments and other stakeholders, to commit to nature-based solutions, as they have proven to deliver verifiable emission reductions.

He also, urged the international community to work together to bridge the climate financing gap between ambition and action.

According to Mr Jinapor, the World Bank’s Climate Change Manager, Erwin De Nys has disclosed that Ghana is eligible to receive up to USD 50million between now and 2024 if we keep pace with our emission reduction strategies.

He charged the gathering saying "We are at a stage in the climate struggle where mere talk, commitments, declarations and/or pledges are not enough. We must walk the talk, and Ghana, under the distinguished and outstanding leadership of President Akufo-Addo, is delivering verifiable forest and nature-based solutions to climate change".

