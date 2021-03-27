Lands Minister lauds Asantehene’s land management records

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A. Jinapor with Otumfuo

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has lauded Asantehene, Otumfou Osei Tutu II, for the proper management of lands in his region over the years of his reign.

On a two-day visit to the region, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister, paid a courtsey call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace where he praised him saying, “I am very impressed with how land issues are managed in the Ashanti Region, all thanks to the King.”



His comments came on account that the region has not recorded any major land related disputes over the years under the reign of the king.



The Lands and Natural Resources Minister’s visit to the region follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive to him to survey the country to better appreciate the situation to be dealt with under his ministry.



He said to the Asantehene: “The President [Nana Akufo-Addo] has tasked me to go round the country and see for myself the situation on the ground and work on it.”

“The Akufo-Addo government is committed to the fight against illegal mining and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that mining activities are duly regulated,” he added.



The minister also highlighted efforts being made by the government to improve upon the lands administration system in the country and promised to be diligent in the discharge of his duties to justify the confidence reposed him.



If it would be recalled, at his vetting with the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Mr. Jinapor indicated his plans to collaborate with other sectors and ministries for the purpose of tackling the challenges confronting the country.



After the courtesy call paid on the Asantehene, Mr. Jinapor met with the Regional Security Council, Forest Industry Association of Ghana and the Regional Land sector officers to engage them on the way forward in protecting Ghana’s forests, lands, and natural resources.