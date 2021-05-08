Lands Minister orders unauthorized security operatives to stop operation in mine sites

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has asked all security operatives carrying out operations in mine sites without government authorisation to halt their activities with immediate effect.

A statement signed and issued by the sector Minister in Accra on Thursday, said it had come to the attention of the Ministry that certain unauthorized “Task Forces” and security operatives had taken advantage of the ongoing "Operation Halt" to harass small-scale miners across the country.



"For the avoidance of doubt, Government is not against lawful, regulated and sustainable small-scale mining. ‘Operation Halt’ relates exclusively to the purging of our water bodies and forest reserves of illegal small-scale mining.



There continue to be measures to deal with other forms of illegalities in the mining sector such as enhanced regulation, reformation of permitting regime, community mining, and other enforcement mechanisms which the Ministry is pursuing.

The operations of such unauthorized Task Forces and parallel security outfits should cease and be disbanded with immediate effect,' the statement said.



The Ministry reiterated its unwavering commitment to realizing the national policy on small-scale mining, which is to preserve the water bodies, forest reserves, and sanitize the mining sector