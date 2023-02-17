Lands Ministry bags three awards at 2022 GOG PRO Awards

The PR unit of the Lands Ministry picked up three awards

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has bagged three awards at the just-ended Government Public Relations Officer's Review Summit and Awards Ceremony 2022, held at the GNAT hall on Thursday, 16th February, 2023.

Of a total of 10 categories, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources took home the Overall Best Government PRO of the year 2022 for the second time in a row which went out to the PRO of the Ministry, Mr. Abraham Otabil, Best PROs PR Assistant of the Year for the Assistant PROs of the Ministry, Madam Michelle Fafa Agbenorto and Best Bonsu PR Unit of the Year 2022, going out to the entire Ministry.



Nomniees to these awards were drawn from the Ministries of Roads and Highways, Communication and Digitisation, Trade and Industry, Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Lands and Natural Resources, Food and Agriculture and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.



Otabil and Madam Fafa took home their awards for their hardwork and dedication to duty as PROs of the Lands Ministry during the year under review and also for having the highest number of entries of reports on the Bonsu platform, a digitised report entry platform for government PROs, as well as inputs on performance assessment by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale.



In his words of appreciation, Mr. Abraham Otabil extended his profound gratitude to the Almighty God for the wisdom and strength to discharge his duties, to his Sector Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor and the Ministry for giving his unit the enabling environment to operate, to the organisers of the programme, the Information Services Department and the Ministry of Information, for funding such excellent awards ceremony.

He also thanked the Head of Public Relations Coordinating Division ( PRCD), Mrs. Ethel Cudjoe Amissah and her staff for all the efforts to make the government PR machinery a better one.



The programme which was organised by the Information Services Department under the auspices of the Ministry of Information, was to assess the work of PROs in the various Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government and also to take stock of the year 2022.



The review meeting which was in three sessions saw presentations from the Minister for Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, The Chief Information Officer at the Information Services Department, Mr. David Owusu Amoah, The Head of Department, Department of Communication at the University of Ghana, Dr. Abena Animwaa Yeboah-Banin, The CEO of PopOut, Mr. Maximus Ametorgoh, The Head of PRCD, Mrs. Ethel Codjoe Amissah and a Presentation from the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA)