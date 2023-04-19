Lands Ministry hands over 322 housing units to Ghana Police Service

The new Barracks complex was constructed through a public-private partnership

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commissioned an ultra-modern Police Barracks for the Ghana Police Service at Kwabenya in the Ga East District of the Greater Accra Region.

The new Barracks complex was constructed through a public-private partnership between the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Interior, the Lands Commission, and a private developer, Unique Development Company Limited.



This is to pave way for the relocation of the Police Barracks adjacent Airport City to free the land for the redevelopment of the area into an Aviation City.



Commissioning the Project on Wednesday, 19th April, 2023, President Akufo-Addo said the growing population of the country requires that we develop innovative solutions to the demand for housing, infrastructure and public services in our major cities. He said it is for this reason that the Urban Redevelopment Scheme was introduced to redevelop major areas of our cities with modern infrastructure.



The President said the completion of the first phase of the Barracks complex will facilitate the easy relocation of the Ghana Police Service for the Aviation City redevelopment to commence. According to the President, the first phase of the Project is made up of three hundred and twenty-two (322) one and two bedroom housing units, and other amenities, such as a school with modern facilities, a clinic, an astroturf football field, a tennis court, a standby generator, a police station, a fuel filling station, a workshop enclave, and other essential amenities. This, he said, is in line with Government’s commitment to provide decent accommodation for security personnel in the country, improve their welfare, and enhance their capacity to serve the nation more effectively.



He urged the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Unique Development Company to work in earnest towards the completion the second phase of the Project, which is made up of one hundred and ninety-two (192) housing units, together with other amenities. This will bring the total housing units for the Ghana Police Service to five hundred and fourteen (514).



On his part, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, thanked the President for his vision to modernise our urban cities through the Urban Redevelopment Scheme. He said, through this Programme, Government is redeveloping public lands in cities which are being underutilised to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country and give a facelift to our cities.

Mr. Jinapor said the Urban Redevelopment Scheme is being implemented in areas such as Kumasi Sector 18, which comprises of Ridge, Danyame and Nhyiaeso Residential areas, Old Tamale Airport, Ridge Sectors 1, 2 and 3 Residential Areas in Cape Coast, and the Aviation City in Accra. He said it is to pave way for the redevelopment of the Aviation City that the new Barrack together with the other projects have been constructed.



In addition to the Barracks, the Minister disclosed that similar projects are being constructed to relocate all the other agencies in the Aviation City enclave, including the Ghana Armed Forces, the West African Examination Council (WAEC), the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), and the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA).



The Minister thanked Unique Development Company Limited for partnering with Government to make the project possible. He underscored the importance of land to socio-economic development, and pledged the Ministry’s commitment to continue engaging all relevant stakeholders to deliver a functioning and robust land administration anchored on integrity.



The Minister for Interior who also spoke at the event thanked all those who worked to complete the first phase of the project and called for a speedy completion of the second phase of the Project. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) assured the President that the Police will take very good care of the facility, and ensure that it serves the purpose for which it was constructed.



Other dignitaries at the event included the Ministers for National Security and Defence, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, the Chairman, Executive Secretary and Members of the Lands Commission as well as Members of the Police Management Board.