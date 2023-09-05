Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mining Projects boss narrates how he escaped assassination attempt

Dr. John Kingsley Krugu, National Coordinator of the Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mininng

Dr. John Kingsley Krugu, the National Coordinator of the Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mining Projects, has shared the chilling details of how he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region.

During his narrative according to thechronicle.com.gh, he expressed his belief that divine intervention saved him from a fate similar to that of Josephine Asante Tandoh and J.B. Danquah, whose mysterious deaths remain unsolved.



Dr. Krugu recounted the incident during an interview in his Accra office on Thursday, August 31, 2023.



He described how he miraculously survived three gunshots fired into his bedroom at close range.



He began his account, saying, "My team and I arrived in Bolga on Sunday to conduct training of trainers for district mining committees and small-scale miners. We conducted one in Tarkwa, then in Koforidua, and this week we are doing one in Bolgatanga for the Northern Sector."



The chilling incident took place in Bolgatanga, where the training was held at the Extee Hotel. Dr. Krugu, who hails from Bolga, decided to stay in his own house during the event. He was accompanied by his driver.

Dr. Krugu continued, "On Monday night, around 2 a.m., I heard a ruffling sound at my window, which woke me up. I turned to look at what was happening and then I saw somebody holding a stick through the window and trying to pull the curtain in order to be able to see me well."



He described the terrifying moment when he realized the person was holding a pistol. Despite the immediate threat, he managed to maintain his composure.



He explained, "I moved towards the head of the bed, further away from where the gun was pointing to. The person noticed my movement so he fired the pistol."



Dr. Krugu's quick thinking possibly saved his life as he maneuvered away from the line of fire.



He went on to recount, "To my surprise, there was another person standing behind a window, and from that angle, two gunshots were fired into the room, making it three shots in all."

In the midst of the chaos, Dr. Krugu stayed silent, pressed against the wall and his bed, until he was certain the attackers had left. He eventually contacted a friend through text message to seek help.



Local police arrived at the scene, rescued Dr. Krugu and his driver, and collected evidence from the room. The incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Bolgatanga Central Police Station and the Bureau of National Investigations office in the Bolga East District.



Reflecting on the ordeal, Dr. Krugu expressed gratitude for his survival and highlighted the need for security concerns in Ghana.



He referenced previous cases like Fennec Okyere, J.B. Danquah, and Josephine Asante, whose deaths have remained shrouded in mystery.



Dr. Krugu intends to petition key authorities, including the National Security Minister, the Interior Minister, the Inspector General of Police, and potentially Jubilee House, to ensure that justice is served and security is strengthened for all citizens.

Despite his involvement in politics and his bid to represent Zebilla Constituency as an NPP parliamentary candidate, Dr. Krugu emphasized that he harbors no known adversaries and called for a thorough investigation into the incident for the sake of the entire nation's security.



