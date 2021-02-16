Lanyiri residents worried over lack of electricity

Electricity in Lanyiri community is negatively affecting their livelihood

The residents of Lanyiri community in the Tanina Electoral Area in the Wa West District say the lack of electricity in the community is negatively affecting their livelihood.

According to them, their school children were highly disadvantaged as a result of the lack of electricity, which deprived them of the opportunity to learn Information Communication and Technology (ICT).



Mr Joseph Sei, a resident of the community told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that their wards could not participate in the virtual classes on television during the COVID-19 school closure due to the lack of electricity in the community.



“Our grandparents have been voting but we cannot boast of anything here. If we had lights, they can also see it with their eyes on television what we hear outside.



“Even when we are to charge our phones we have to send them to other communities, pay money before we could charge”, Mr Sei added.

Madam Clementia Sei, another resident noted that if they had electricity in the community, women and young people could engage in economic activities to better their lives.



“We do Susu here but when we collect the money we can’t use it to do any business. I know how to prepare sobolo but if I prepare it, there is no refrigerator to freeze them because there is no lights. If you carry hot sobolo around no one will mind you”, she observed.



Meanwhile, Mr Seidu Kassim, the Assembly Member for the area noted that out of 17 communities in his electoral area, it was only Tanina that was connected to the national grid.



He said he was lobbying with the District Assembly to secure some communities in the electoral area to be included in the next face of the rural electrification project.