Lapaz trotro drivers, mates allegedly beat man to death over GH₵2 transport fare increment

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amidst the current economic hardship, a middle-aged man has reportedly lost his life in a brawl that ensued following a disagreement over a GH₵2 transport fare.

According to a Twitter user, Antwi Edmond, a disgruntled passenger kept complaining in a commercial bus after being told his fare had increased by GH₵2.

Infuriated by the man’s lamentation in the car, Antwi Edmond reports that the driver of the vehicle midway through the journey returned back to the bus terminal.

However, the deceased who was still angry is said to have refused to come down from the bus. The situation is said to have led to a confrontation between the passenger, the driver and his conductor who ganged against him.

“The Driver returned his car to the Lapaz bus terminal again and there, they had support of their co-workers at the terminal, we were all asked to get down from the bus, but the man causing the chaos still insisted he is not getting down. Persuasion failed and force was applied.

“During the force applied by the trotro mates at the station, the man decided to fight them back which led to a huge fight between him and our bus conductor and his mate with a backing of their co-workers after several minutes of fight, this male passenger lost his life,” the eyewitness with the Twitter username @Murphy_Vainn wrote in a thread.

“He lost is life after one unawares [SIC] punch, which made his head hit one of the pavements at the terminal and lost his precious life. May his soul rest in perfect peace. I can’t believe he lost his life sake of [SIC] 2 cedis increment.

A portion of the videos shared by the eyewitness shows the lifeless body of the deceased being carried into a taxi to be conveyed to a hospital.

Transport operators across the country announced an increment in transport fares effective Saturday, October 29, 2022.

While the Ghana Private Road Transport Union announced a 19% increment, the Concerned Drivers Association pegged the increment at 30%.

This is amidst the current economic hardship which has seen a rise in inflation affecting the prices of goods and services.

