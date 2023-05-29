Laptops to replace textbooks in SHS policy: Apaak questions Bawumia on funding

Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South Constituency

Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has questioned Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia regarding the source of funding for the proposed policy to replace textbooks with laptops in senior high schools (SHS).

Apaak also expressed concern about the timing of such a promise, considering the pressing needs of SHS currently.



In a tweet, the lawmaker highlighted that the concept is not new or original, as it was already outlined in the NDC 2020 Manifesto.



"If the Lying One says 'We'll use laptops to replace textbooks in Senior High Schools this year,' note that the concept is neither new nor original. See page 31, NDC2020 Manifesto (attached). Questions: Where will the funds come from? Is this a pressing need for SHS at this time?" Apaak tweeted.



During the 60th Anniversary celebration of the Hohoe Evangelical Presbyterian Senior High School, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced that the government is making preparations to introduce laptops as replacements for textbooks in SHS nationwide.

"The Minister for Education has also assured me that this year, we'll start the replacement of textbooks with laptops that have textbooks embedded in Senior High Schools," he stated.



This new initiative follows the launch of the One-Teacher One-Laptop project on September 3, 2021, by the government. The project aims to provide SHS teachers with modern resources to enhance teaching and learning.





If the Lying One says "We'll use laptops to replace textbooks in Senior High Schools this year", note that the concept is neither new nor original. See page 31, NDC2020 Manifesto (attached). Questions: Where will the funds come from; Is this a pressing need for SHS at this time? pic.twitter.com/WolgRUS20x — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) May 29, 2023

