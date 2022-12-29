Lariba Zuweira Abudu and Deputy Francisca Oteng Mensah take office at Gender Ministry

Gender ministers Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Francisca Oteng Mensah and Akufo-Addo

MP for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, has taken office as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. She will be assisted by the MP for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng Mensah. This follows the swearing-in of the two by President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House after approval by Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

The President charged them to file their asset declaration and live above reproach in their public dealings.



Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu who was deputy Minister was elevated to the substantive position after the President revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo as the Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister following her absence from work for an extended period.



The swearing-in of the two signifies the completion of the reconstitution of the new team for the Ministry. President Akufo-Addo was pleased to have sworn them into the office before the end of the year and thanked Parliament for expediting their vetting and subsequent approval. He charged them to justify their selection as many equally qualified MPs can occupy such positions.



The President reminded them of the commitment made by the government to serve Ghanaians honestly and competently.

To the deputy Minister, Francisca Oteng Mensah, President Akufo-Addo warned of acts that will usurp the powers of the minister. He tasked her to exhibit loyalty to her boss.



“I will not countenance any acts of disloyalty or subversion of your minister. For I will take such acts as disloyalty to me personally and by inference disloyalty to the state and party,” he cautioned.



“I want you to work with your Minister in all sincerity and transparency that is the best guarantee of your individual success and of our Collective success,” President Akufo Addo said.



The two thanked the President for the confidence reposed in them.