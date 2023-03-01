Lassa Fever: 12 more additional cases recorded

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye is the Ghana Health Service DG

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded additional 12 cases of Lassa Fever.

This brings to 14 the total number of confirmed cases for this outbreak.



The additional 12 were identified following contact tracing and testing from the initial two recorded cases made public by the GHS in a statement on 26 February 2023.



One death has so far been recorded.



All 13 cases are, however alive and in stable condition and are being managed in designed health facilities, the GHS assured.



A total of 97 contacts have been identified and efforts are underway to identify more contacts.



The GHS also said a probation case has been reported from the Central Region and contacts are being identified and monitored while they await confirmation.

Meanwhile, psychological support is being provided for all cases and contacts.



The GHS reminded the public of the following preventive measure:



1. Avoid contact with rodents (mice, rats, etc)



2. Ensure god environmental hygiene and institute measures such as storing grain and other foodstuffs in rodent-proof containers, disposing of garbage far from the home, maintaining clean households and keeping cats to prevent rodent infestation.



3. Avoid contact with blood and body fluids while caring for sick persons.