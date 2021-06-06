Last video of Prophet TB Joshua speaking about his birthday, before his death

• Prophet TB Joshua died on Saturday evening after a church programme

• His death comes exactly 6 days to his birthday



• His wish was his church members dedicate the day to prayer and fasting



Just six days to his 58th birthday, due 12 June, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua aka TB Joshua is reported dead.



The prophet according to reports died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, after he concluded a programme at his church.



The cause of his death is, however, unknown.

In his 58th birthday message to members of his church, the leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in a video sighted by GhanaWeb is heard telling his congregants:



“June 12 [which is his birthday] is around the corner. As you know, I am a man of the people, so, the wound of one is the wound of all.



As things stand, you may have realized, it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances.”



Prophet TB Joshua added that some of the people who want to be part of his birthday celebration “are troubled by the situation all over the world” and because he feels their pain and worry, he decided to dedicate the day to fasting and prayer.



“We see their fear and their worry. I feel their pain, I feel their worry, therefore, let us dedicate this day to prayer and fasting. Don’t forget the needy.

“By the grace of God, more birthdays are ahead. God bless you! Emmanuel. Jesus is Lord! Happy Birthday!”



Watch Prophet TB Joshua in the video below.



