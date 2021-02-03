Late Gbawe chief to buried on March 12

Nii Laryea Faamlite II, the late chief of Gbawe

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Nii Laryea Faamlite II, the late chief of Gbawe will be buried on March 12, 2021, the Gbawe Kwatei Royal Family has confirmed.

According to the release, Nii Laryea Faamlite will be laid in state on Wednesday, March 10 at the Gbawe Chief’s Palace.



Prior to the wake keeping, there will be a church service on March 7 and cultural display on March 9 to honor the late chief.

Nii Laryea Faamlite II died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at age 72.



