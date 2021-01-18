Late National Security Coordinator was an exceptional gentleman - Staff of NSC

The late Joshua Kyeremeh, National Security Coordinator

Members of the professional security community, Monday received news of the passing of the National Security Coordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh, with great shock and disbelieve.

The late Security Coordinator, an intelligence professional, reportedly died Monday morning at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, in Accra, after a short illness.



Some staff of the National Security described the late Kyeremeh, as an exceptional gentleman, a seasoned officer, who rose through the ranks at the Bureau of National Investigations before his appointment in 2017 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the National Security Coordinator.



The late Kyeremeh was said to be passionate about capacity building for staff and a champion of gender equality.

It is reported that Joshua Kyeremeh, National Security Coordinator, has died in Accra, following a short illness.



Disclosing the news of the death to Asaaseradio.com, a leading member of the National Security Secretariat said that he died at the Ga East Municipal Hospital.



According to the report, checks by the station at the hospital indicated that Kyeremeh died from kidney complications on the morning of Monday, January 18, 2021, where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19.