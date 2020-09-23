Late Wa Chief Imam family makes peace with Bawumia, accepts new GH¢ 20k donation

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Family of the late Chief Imam of Wa, Imam. Dr. Suleman H.M Bakuri, has made peace with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia whose donation to the family was rejected following what has come to be described as a “mishap”.

A mediation and reconciliation process led by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Upper West Regional Chairman, Dr. S.B.Kangberee saw the parties patching their difference and the late Chief Imam’s family receiving an amount of money same as what was initially donated by the Vice President.



The Vice President had made a donation of GH¢20,000 as his support for the funeral and burial rites of the late Wa Imam but the family rejected the money raising some concerns.



According to the family, though the donation was well-intentioned, it was belated since the final rites had been performed already. They also cited instances of ill treatment from the presidency and the office of Regional Minister.



A release issued by the Head of the Limanyiri Family, Alhaji Issaka Mahama Bawmara, on Friday, September 11 said when the “embattled” Imam called on the presidency after he was prevented from performing his religious duties at the Central Mosque by the Upper West Region Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, there was no response.



“The Regional Minister used the powers vested in him by the Presidency to promote and support a rival faction as they purport to allegedly depose the Imam,” the release said among other issues.

A new release from the Head and Council of Elders of the late Imam’s family September 22, has however indicated the issues have been put to bed.



“The Upper West Regional Chairman of the NPP. Dr. S.B.Kangberee together with some regional executives of the party met the family of the late Wa Imam. Dr. Suleman H.M Bakuri on behalf of his Excellency, the vice president of the Republic of Ghana in an effort to peacefully resolve their impasse.



The regional executives of the party and the family decided to bury the hatchet after peaceful but frank deliberations”, the release said.



According to the family they also received a personal donation of GH¢20,000 from the Regional Chairman for which they were grateful.



“To further cement this relationship. the regional chairman thanked the family for the good heart the family has shown and made a personal donation of GH¢ 20,000.00 on behalf of the vice President of the republic of Ghana. His donation was accepted by the family and the family expressed its sincere gratitude to the its President and the Chairman Dr. S.B. Kangberee for the kind gesture and followed it up with prayers for the President, his vice. the government and the nation at large”, the statement added.

Find full statement below:







