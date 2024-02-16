Late ministerial reshuffle will not make any impact – Political analyst

Some of the ministers who were axed from the government

Source: GNA

Anthony Gagadu, a political analyst at Keta in the Volta region, has said Ghanaians would not feel the impact of the current ministerial and cabinet reshuffles announced by President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.

He said the reshuffle came too late, which would not enable the appointees to make any proper impact.



Dagadu, an economist, explained to the Ghana News Agency in an interview that Ghanaians expected the changes long ago, especially in the Finance Ministry.



“This was what many were expecting for the past two years, but it is too late now,” he said.



Dagadu further stated that governance remained a continuous process, “so allowing new hands to bring their ideas on board to the development of the nation was a good call.”

He said the new nominees would be under extreme pressure to deliver to the satisfaction of Ghanaians, with only a few months to the general elections.



In a related development, Bless Nkegbe, the Akatsi South NPP Communications Officer, commended the president for his actions, saying, “The reshuffle was a good one, and there is nothing wrong with it.”



Meanwhile, some residents the GNA engaged also expressed some satisfaction about the reshuffle, with others describing it as too late and dead to make any impact on development.



On Wednesday, February 14, a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, stated that the president has announced some changes in ministerial positions.