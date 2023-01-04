Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has released its Half Yearly Statutory Report ending 31 December 2022.

The 13-page report released on January 4, 2023 "offers an insight into the corruption cases investigated and prosecuted by the Office and highlights activities undertaken by the Office."



Under the section of ongoing investigations, the report disclosed that former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen is being investigated following a presidential referral for his role in the 'Galamsey Economy' documentary.



Other high-profile investigations include the case involving the will of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John, former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



A company owned by NPP's Ashanti Regional chairman, Akonta Mining is also under investigation.



Akonta Mining is being investigated as part of a wider investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of illegal small-scale mining.



It also targets officials of the sector ministry and Forestry Commission as well as activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), "especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles, and gold nuggets," the report stated in part.

"The investigation further targets the activities of Akonta Mining Limited and other companies; nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining; and allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some Municipal and District Chief Executives," it added.



Other cases affect state entities including; the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited, Gaming Commission of Ghana, National Sports Authority, Ghana Water Company Limited and the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority.



Airbus SE case is also listed as are cases involving the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Police Service, with respect to "suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy."



